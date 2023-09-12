Long IslandCrime

Teron Ringgold of Hempstead accused of repeatedly stabbing 88-year-old woman, leaving her critically hurt, police say

Police investigate the scene of a stabbing Monday in Hempstead...

Police investigate the scene of a stabbing Monday in Hempstead that left an 88-year-old woman critically injured.  Credit: Jim Staubitser

A Hempstead man has been charged with repeatedly stabbing an 88-year-old woman, leaving her critically injured, Nassau police said.

Teron C. Ringgold, 32, was involved in a verbal argument with the women about 6 p.m. when he grabbed a knife and stabbed her multiple times, police said. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. She is listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

After an investigation, Hempstead police officers located the suspect on Greenwich Street and, after a brief struggle, took Ringgold into custody, Nassau police said. No other injuries were reported.

Ringgold is charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and menacing a police officer, police said.

He will be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead, police said.

