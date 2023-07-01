Mastic man stabbed to death during fight in Shirley Motel room, Suffolk police say

A Mastic man was stabbed to death during a fight inside his room at the Shirley Motel on Friday, Suffolk police said.

James Vaughn, 63, was stabbed about 5 p.m. at the motel on Montauk Highway in Shirley, police said in a statement. The clash unfolded in front of a group of people who were inside the room, police said.

Dejas Ahir, the motel manager, said he was working at the time but did not hear anything and only learned about the stabbing when he saw the ambulance arriving.

“I am not sure what was the problem,” Ahir said in a brief phone interview on Saturday morning. “This is the first time I am looking at this problem.”

First responders took the Vaughn to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Police request anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.