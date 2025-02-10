Jose Funes-Zabala, 43, pleads not guilty in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend

A Roosevelt man pleaded not guilty Monday to a grand jury’s murder indictment, alleging that he stabbed his ex-girlfriend more than 30 times in front of their 2-year-old son.

Prosecutors said Jose Funes-Zabala, 43, was arraigned on the indictment of second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor child endangerment, following the Oct. 5 killing of Brenda Guadalupe Alfaro-Alcantara, 29, in her basement apartment on Botsford Street in Hempstead.

Authorities said Funes-Zabala waited to visit their son until an order of protection, filed by Alfaro-Alcantara, had expired. Nassau County police said the order of protection was filed after "a violent and tumultuous" relationship with Funes-Zabala that also included attacks on the child who suffered a fractured femur and skull, Newsday previously reported.

Prosecutors said Funes-Zabala and Alfaro-Alcantara got into an argument when he learned she was dating someone else and he was accused of attacking her while her toddler son watched in the same room.

"Enraged that his former girlfriend had begun dating, this defendant allegedly viciously stabbed Brenda Guadalupe Alfaro Alcantara more than 30 times while their 2-year-old child disturbingly watched," Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement. "The horrifying scene, and the child smeared with his mother’s blood, were discovered after repeated attempts by family to contact the victim were unsuccessful."

Brian Carmody, an attorney representing Funes-Zabala, said during a phone call Monday afternoon that he intends to pursue a psychiatric defense of “extreme emotional disturbance” to potentially reduce charges to manslaughter.

The couple had previously lived together in the same apartment as part of a three-year relationship, officials said. Funes-Zabala was accused of stabbing her about 35 times in her bedroom.

Investigators believe Funes-Zabala walked out of the apartment about 7 p.m. Oct. 5 with blood on his face, leaving the child behind. Relatives later found the boy and Alfaro Alcantara in the apartment when they were unable to reach her. The boy was found unharmed.

Homicide detectives arrested Funes-Zabala the next day at Nassau University Medical Center where he was being treated for self-inflicted wounds.

Funes-Zabala could face 25 years to life in prison if convicted. He is due back in court Feb. 27 and was ordered remanded in custody without bail.