Shaquela Titley gets 30 years in prison in fatal stabbing of 85-year-old woman

A Deer Park woman who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend’s 85-year-old mother and stabbing her ex-boyfriend multiple times was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday in Riverhead, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

Prosecutors said Shaquela Titley, who rented an apartment in Marier Mille’s Deer Park home, fatally stabbed the older woman on Dec. 23 because her ex-boyfriend was not going to renew her lease.

“During a fit of anger, this defendant chose to go on a rampage where she viciously killed an 85-year-old woman, Marie Mille, and then attempted to kill her ex-boyfriend, in the most merciless and violent way,” Tierney said. “We hope this sentence brings a small measure of closure to the victims’ friends and loved ones.”

Titley, 31, pleaded guilty on Aug. 29 to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree attempted murder.

The ex-boyfriend, who was not named in Tierney’s news release, returned to the Deer Park home later that day to find his mother dead and covered in blood. Titley attacked him, stabbing him multiple times before he fought his way out of the house. Titley was arrested later that day.

“This was a very difficult case and a very tragic situation,” said Jonathan Manley, Titley’s attorney. “Ms. Titley has taken responsibility for her actions. I offer my condolences to the family.”