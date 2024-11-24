Long IslandCrime

Victim suffers serious injuries in stabbing at Smith Haven Mall, police say

A police vehicle is parked outside Smith Haven Mall in...

A police vehicle is parked outside Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove following a reported stabbing Saturday evening. Credit: Evan Rolla

By Janon Fisherjanon.fisher@newsday.com

A person was stabbed and seriously injured in the Smith Haven Mall on Saturday evening, according to Suffolk County police.

The assault happened around 8 p.m., according to authorities. Restaurant workers said the attack occurred near the food court, but had no further information.

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives were investigating.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
PLUS: Where to get holiday pies Credit: Newsday

Navigating politics over Thanksgiving and where to get holiday pies. Here's a look at some of the exclusive stories you may have missed this week on NewsdayTV.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
PLUS: Where to get holiday pies Credit: Newsday

Navigating politics over Thanksgiving and where to get holiday pies. Here's a look at some of the exclusive stories you may have missed this week on NewsdayTV.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME