Victim suffers serious injuries in stabbing at Smith Haven Mall, police say
A person was stabbed and seriously injured in the Smith Haven Mall on Saturday evening, according to Suffolk County police.
The assault happened around 8 p.m., according to authorities. Restaurant workers said the attack occurred near the food court, but had no further information.
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives were investigating.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
