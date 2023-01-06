Second Suffolk police officer stabbed by Medford man to leave hospital

The second of two Suffolk County police officers stabbed last week during a confrontation with a Medford man is set to be released from the hospital Friday.

The two officers, who have not been identified, were stabbed Dec. 28 while responding to a 911 call of a man menacing others at the Blue Ridge Condominium Complex in Medford.

The first officer was stabbed through his bulletproof vest near his heart and released from Stony Brook University Hospital on Dec. 30. Last week, Dr. James Vosswinkle, head of trauma at Stony Brook, said, “Being stabbed right over your heart, that goes through a vest, and it hit a rib, and it didn’t go further, that really saved that officer’s life.”

The officer who is to be released Friday was stabbed near his neck in the clavicle and groin and placed on a ventilator with life-threatening injuries.

The critically wounded officer is scheduled to be released from Stony Brook University Hospital on Friday morning, where the police officer's union and hospital officials plan to walk him out with his family to be greeted by hundreds of Suffolk County police officers.

The officers fired their guns during the confrontation, killing the suspect, Enrique Lopez, who lived in a home for people with disabilities and mental health conditions.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said the shooting was “justified,” but the shooting is being reviewed by state Attorney General Letitia James’ office.