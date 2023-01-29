Huntington Village restaurants cited by State Liquor Authority

Two Huntington businesses were cited by the New York State Liquor Authority and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall following inspections late Saturday, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

Second Precinct officers joined SLA and Huntington Town officials to conduct inspections between 10 p.m. and midnight at The Ivy Kitchen and Bar, 66 Wall St., and Nag’s Head Ale House, 396 New York Ave, police said.

The Ivy Kitchen and Bar was issued three violations by the SLA and six violations and one summons by the Huntington Fire Marshall, police said. Nag’s Head Ale House was issued two violations by the SLA and three violations by the Huntington Fire Marshall.

Suffolk police did not provide information regarding the nature of the violations and the SLA and the Huntington Fire Marshall did not return requests for information.