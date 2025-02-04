Mohamed Assaedi, of Queens, charged with stealing $100,000 worth of commercial kitchen equipment

A Queens man is accused of stealing $100,000 worth of commercial kitchen equipment from a Carle Place store over a two-month period dating to last summer, Nassau police said.

Officers responded to a commercial kitchen business on Old Country Road and learned that the items were removed between July 15 and Aug. 20.

After an investigation, police charged Mohamed Assaedi, 46, of Queens, with the series of thefts, arresting him inside Posh Organic Market and Deli on Merrick Road in Wantagh, according to a press release.

The commercial equipment was recovered at the Wantagh business, police said.

Assaedi was charged with burglary and criminal possession of stolen property and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police provided no further details.

Check back for updates on this developing story.