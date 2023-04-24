Lawyers in trial clash on what was 'in the heart' of accused Stop & Shop shooter Gabriel Wilson when he fatally shot store manager

Gabriel Wilson’s defense attorneys and Nassau County prosecutors agreed during opening arguments Monday that the former cart collector fatally shot Stop & Shop manager Ray Wishropp and severely injured two other co-workers with .380 semiautomatic handgun on April 20, 2021. But their opening arguments diverged when it came to Wilson’s intent. Nassau Assistant District Attorney Stefanie Palma told the jury on the first day of Wilson’s second-degree murder trial that prosecutors will present a tremendous amount of evidence — including eyewitness testimony and surveillance video — that shows Wilson is guilty of fatally shooting the 49-year-old Wishropp, intending to kill him, as well as injuring two co-workers, and firing at two others. “The judge will tell you that intent to cause death does not require advance planning,” Palma said. Defense attorney Brian Carmody acknowledged Wilson was the gunman but urged jurors to keep an open mind about his client’s intentions on that deadly day. He suggested Wilson may have wanted to injure, but not kill, his colleagues. “You are going to have to make a determination about what was in his heart that day,” Carmody said. “It’s not a whodunnit. Gabe fired the shots.” Carmody told the jury that he expected his client — who pleaded not guilty in June 2021 to a nine-count indictment that included second-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges — will be convicted of some of the charges. But Wilson could face a reduced sentence if he is convicted of the lower charge of manslaughter rather than second-degree murder, which has a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. Carmody had previously indicated during earlier hearings that he would argue that the deadly shooting was triggered by an extreme emotional disturbance sparked by management’s slow response to Wilson’s request for a job transfer. He told Acting Supreme Court Justice Helene Gugerty during an April 6 hearing, however, that he would no longer pursue that defense because it would “open the door” for the jury to hear devastating evidence about Wilson's prior criminal record. Carmody has said Wilson lost more than a third of his brain after being shot in the head at age 19. The defendant, Carmody has said, is “slow,” has an IQ of 61 and suffers from epilepsy. Authorities said Wilson opened fire at the Stop & Shop on Cherry Valley Avenue at about 11:19 a.m., when dozens of customers were shopping at the store, police said. Wilson fled wearing a black baseball cap, black mask and black sweatshirt, police said. After receiving several tips, police tracked down Wilson at an apartment building on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead, about two miles from the Stop & Shop. Nassau and Hempstead police officers and SWAT members surrounded the building and captured and arrested Wilson as he tried to escape.

“You are going to have to make a determination about what was in his heart that day,” Carmody said. “It’s not a whodunnit. Gabe fired the shots.”

Carmody told the jury that he expected his client — who pleaded not guilty in June 2021 to a nine-count indictment that included second-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges — will be convicted of some of the charges. But Wilson could face a reduced sentence if he is convicted of the lower charge of manslaughter rather than second-degree murder, which has a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Carmody had previously indicated during earlier hearings that he would argue that the deadly shooting was triggered by an extreme emotional disturbance sparked by management’s slow response to Wilson’s request for a job transfer.

He told Acting Supreme Court Justice Helene Gugerty during an April 6 hearing, however, that he would no longer pursue that defense because it would “open the door” for the jury to hear devastating evidence about Wilson's prior criminal record.

Carmody has said Wilson lost more than a third of his brain after being shot in the head at age 19. The defendant, Carmody has said, is “slow,” has an IQ of 61 and suffers from epilepsy.

Authorities said Wilson opened fire at the Stop & Shop on Cherry Valley Avenue at about 11:19 a.m., when dozens of customers were shopping at the store, police said.

Wilson fled wearing a black baseball cap, black mask and black sweatshirt, police said. After receiving several tips, police tracked down Wilson at an apartment building on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead, about two miles from the Stop & Shop. Nassau and Hempstead police officers and SWAT members surrounded the building and captured and arrested Wilson as he tried to escape.