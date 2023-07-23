3 injured in shootout in AAWA convenience store in New Cassel, police say

Nassau County police are investigating after a multi-person shootout in a New Cassel convenience store Saturday night.

Police said that Gavin Freeman, 20, of Westbury, was inside the AAWA convenience store at 817 Prospect Ave. when he was approached by Christian Romulus, 19, of New Cassel, and a fight ensued. Romulus was accompanied by Bryan Eric Toney, 19, of Freeport, and three others, who police did not name.

Freeman opened fire on the group and Toney shot back, police said.

During the shootout, Romulus grabbed a store clerk and used her as a shield, police said. He dropped the victim and escaped into a store bathroom. The clerk wasn’t injured, police said.

All of the people involved in the shootout left the scene, except for Romulus, who was shot in the leg and grazed in the chest. He was arrested at the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said. He faces charges of second-degree kidnapping and second-degree attempted murder.

Romulus was arraigned Sunday in Nassau First District Court where bail was set at $200,00 bond or $100,000 cash, according to court records. His next court date is scheduled for Friday.

The records said Romulus was represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, which did not immediately respond to a Newsday inquiry.

Toney was shot in his leg and thumb, police said. He was arrested at a local hospital and faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree possession of a weapon and first-degree criminal use of a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Freeman was shot in his leg, police said. He was arrested at a local hospital and faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree criminal use of a firearm. He will be arraigned when “medically practical,” police said.

It was not immediately clear if Freeman or Toney had attorneys.