Two men arrested in connection with Islip 'street takeover'
Two people have been arrested in connection with a "street takeover" during which a Suffolk officer was assaulted and dragged by a vehicle in Islip Sunday. Credit: Paul Mazza
Two people have been arrested in connection with a "street takeover" during which a Suffolk officer was assaulted and dragged by a vehicle in Islip Sunday. Credit: Paul Mazza
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months