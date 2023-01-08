Police: Arson investigations in Nassau, Suffolk

Police in Nassau and Suffolk are investigating separate fires with suspicious origins that broke out early Sunday, authorities said.

Nassau police responded about 2:15 a.m. to a home on Sherman Avenue in Willston Park to a report of a small fire on the roof of the residence.

After "a thorough investigation," police said in a news release, Maria Garcia, 35, was arrested and charged with second- and fifth-degree arson, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Two women inside the home, ages 38 and 77, were not injured. The home sustained no structural damage, according to police.

About 5:50 a.m., Suffolk police responded to a report of three vehicles on fire on Maple Drive in Amityville, authorities said.

Suffolk Police Arson Section detectives are investigating the fire.

Additional details about the fire and the extent of damage to the vehicles was not immediately available. There were no reports of injuries.