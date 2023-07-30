Cops: Arrests, serious injuries after 4 Suffolk crashes

Four crashes Saturday night and Sunday morning in Suffolk, including three involving pedestrians, led to serious injuries and two arrests. authorities said.

Jose Mondragon Diaz, 20, of Brentwood was charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing a 2013 Audi on Jericho Turnpike in Smithtown about 4 a.m. Sunday, Suffolk police said. The Smithtown Fire Department treated Diaz and a passenger for injuries at the scene. Both occupants were trapped in the vehicle after it rolled over in an area west of the Route 25A intersection, officials said.

Bianca Spano, 29, of Quogue, was charged with second-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated by alcohol and drugs after she struck an unnamed pedestrian in Quogue Village shortly after midnight, village police said. Spano was traveling east near the intersection of Quogue Street and Quogo Neck Lane about 12:05 a.m. when she hit the pedestrian, causing serious physical injury, police said. Spano is set for arraignment in Quogue Village Court on Sunday.

Two other pedestrians also suffered serious injuries after they were struck by vehicles, Suffolk police said.

A man crossing the roadway on West Suffolk Avenue in Central Islip was struck at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday by a 2017 Toyota Tacoma headed westbound. The pedestrian, not yet identified by police, was critically injured and is being treated at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, cops said. The driver, Neftali Rodrigues, 40, of Central Islip was not injured.

Third Precinct Police also responded to a pedestrian crash about 9:35 p.m. when a man walked into the roadway of Suffolk Avenue just east of Wicks Road and was struck by a 2006 Honda Accord. The pedestrian, identified as Daniel Vargas, 50, who has no known address, suffered serious injuries and was also transported to South Shore University Hospital.

The driver of the Honda, Delores Sanchez Aguilar, 65, of Central Islip, was not injured.