Police officer shot in Suffolk expected to survive, officials say

An alleged Bloods gang member opened fire on a Suffolk County police officer Thursday afternoon, striking the cop in the upper thigh, Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said at a news conference outside Stony Brook University Hospital where the officer is recovering.

The officer, a six-year member of the department, is expected to survive, police said.

The suspect, Janell Funderburke, 20, of Coram, was arrested after a 20 minute standoff inside his home, Harrison said. He will be charged with the attempted murder of a police officer and a robbery that occurred Tuesday in his neighborhood, he said.

"We're here at a hospital under unfortunate circumstances," Harrison said. "One of our police officers was violently attacked. This is just a reminder of how dangerous it is to be a police officer."

Officers from Suffolk’s Sixth Precinct were conducting surveillance outside a home on Norfleet Lane in Coram as part of a robbery investigation, Harrison said. Two marked and two unmarked police vehicles, he said, were involved in the surveillance of a robbery suspect.

At 12:50 p.m., Funderburke left the home, saw the police officers and started running eastbound on Norfleet Lane before turning south on Homestead Drive, Harrison said.

A plainclothes officer got out of his vehicle and began pursuing the suspect. He identified himself as an officer and demanded Funderburke stop running, but he refused to comply, Harrison said.

Funderburke allegedly fired two rounds at the officer on Homestead Drive, Harrison said, striking him in the upper right thigh. The officer did not return fire, a police spokeswoman said.

Two tourniquets were applied to the officer's injuries by fellow officers to stop the bleeding.

The gun was not recovered, authorities said.

The officer was taken to Stony Brook Hospital by police vehicle and is currently in stable condition, the commissioner said. He was awake and speaking with police officials Thursday afternoon but is expected to need surgery, Harrison said.

Funderburke was located at his home on Homestead Drive and after a 20-minute standoff the suspect voluntarily surrendered, Harrison said.

Funderburke, who police said is a member of the Bloods street gang, has one previous arrest for criminal possession of a weapon last August, police said.

The officer, a six-year department veteran, is engaged to be married with a 17-month daughter, Harrison said.

"We're very confident that at the end of the day he's going to be OK," said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. " … All of us who aren't in law enforcement go about lives each and every day. And we don't see 99% of the work that is happening out there by police officers or other law enforcement officers. They are literally putting themselves in danger."

Longwood School District Superintendent Lance Lohman informed parents that a lockout procedure has been put in place at three schools in response to the “police activity.”

No one will be allowed on school grounds at Coram and West Middle Island elementary schools and Longwood Middle School until after administrators “receive the all clear” from police, Lohman said in a message sent to district parents. Students will also not be allowed outside for recess.

