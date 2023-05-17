Deer Park man arrested, charged with stalking four women

Suffolk County police charged a Deer Park man Tuesday with stalking four women “hundreds of times” over the past three years.

Police said the women had filed separate police reports since April 2020 about an unknown man who had harassed them with phone calls and messages.

Police identified the man as Joseph Mathews, 49. Detectives said Mathews searched online for women and their contact information. He called the four women hundreds of times and sent sexually suggestive text messages over a three-year period.

Officers from the Fifth Precinct Crime Section served a search warrant at Mathews’ home Tuesday and arrested him about 2 p.m., police said.

Mathews was charged with four counts of second-degree felony stalking. He is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police are asking any additional victims to call the Fifth Precinct at 631-854-8526.