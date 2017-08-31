Suffolk SPCA offers $1,000 reward in dog abandonment case

The Suffolk County SPCA is offering a $1,000 reward in the case of a neglected dog left tied to a pole near a drugstore in the Patchogue area.

The dog, abandoned near a Walgreens, is a 10-year-old female puggle, the SPCA said Thursday in a news release announcing the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

In the news release, the SPCA did not say specifically where the dog was left.

The puggle, named Mama, was taken to Atlantic Coast Veterinary Specialists in Bohemia on Monday and remains there, the SPCA said.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is urged to confidentially call the SPCA at 631-382-7722.