Police seek suspect in fatal shooting of in Mastic Beach

Police are searching for a man who they said shot a Mastic man to death during an argument last week in Mastic Beach.

Suffolk County police identified the suspect as Joseph Scalafani, 32, of Mastic Beach, and said he shot the victim, identified as Alex Smith, 30, to death during an altercation in a parking lot on Neighborhood Road at about 2 a.m. on May 20. Police said Scalafani was identified as the shooter "following an investigation" — but did not immediately provide details.

The victim's family previously declined to comment.

Police said Scalafani is "known to frequent" Mastic, Mastic Beach and Shirley.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also submit tips utilizing a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or via Google Play by searching P3 Tips — or can submit tip[s online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential.

