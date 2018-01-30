DA: Suspended attorney convicted of $187,000 theft from client

A suspended Jericho attorney has been convicted of stealing more than $187,000 from a client to spend on her law practice and on personal expenses, prosecutors said Tuesday.

A Nassau jury on Monday convicted Nancy Enoksen, 49, of Islip, of second-degree grand larceny after a seven-day trial and 90 minutes of deliberations, according to the Nassau County district attorney’s office.

Judge Howard Sturim set Enoksen’s bail at $187,000 — about the amount she stole, prosecutors said.

She faces up to 5 to 15 years at her scheduled Feb. 26 sentencing.

“Attorneys have a responsibility to act in the best interest of their clients, but this greedy lawyer betrayed her professional obligations and stole more than $187,000 for personal expenses,” District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement.

Enoksen stole the funds from a $400,000 personal injury settlement that her client had her place in an escrow account, prosecutors said.

Between August 2013 and April 2014 she used the money to support her Jericho practice and personal expenses — spending money on shopping trips to Macy’s and Lord & Taylor, prosecutors said.

At the time of her arrest, Enoksen’s attorney denied the theft, calling his client “a well-respected matrimonial attorney.”

According to prosecutors, the victim, a Bellmore woman, had used Enoksen on two other matters, and although Enoksen did not represent her in the personal injury case, the client trusted her.

The attorney had the bills and the escrow statement sent to her office, authorities said, and the victim eventually noticed the theft.