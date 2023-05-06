SUV driver approached 2 girls in Wantagh, cops say

Nassau County police are investigating an "unusual incident" Friday in which a driver approached two 11-year-old girls walking home from school in Wantagh.

A man in his 30s or 40s driving a gray SUV approached the girls on Twin Lane North at 3:20 p.m., police said. The driver allegedly told the girls to come to his vehicle. The girls refused and fled the scene.

The SUV was last seen traveling toward Wantagh Avenue, police said.

The driver was described as having a heavy build, with short, black hair and a short beard.

Detectives in the Seventh Squad are investigating the incident, which occurred on a residential street about a mile from the Wantagh Union Free School District campus where the high school and middle school are located.

Anyone with information can contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or call 911. Police said callers will remain anonymous.