Suffolk police investigating swastika drawn in Commack High bathroom

Suffolk County police said they are investigating a swastika found Monday drawn in a bathroom stall at Commack High School.

The police hate crimes unit was called to the school about 11 a.m. after Commack school district officials said they had made the discovery.

School officials urged parents to denounce antisemitism, especially amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The district curriculum has "focused on teaching and promoting unity" and "fostering an inclusive and respectful atmosphere," Commack Superintendent Jordan Cox said in a letter to parents.

District officials said they would prosecute any hate crimes if the vandals can be identified.

"Given the current conflict in the Middle East and the many families in our community who are hurting, it is a travesty that something like this occurred. We ask that all families engage in a meaningful conversation with their children and stand with us in condemning any act of anti-Semitism and hatred within our schools and community," Cox said. "I maintain a strict zero-tolerance policy regarding any form of anti-Semitism and/or hate within our educational environment."