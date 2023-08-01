Long IslandCrime

Swastikas spray painted at Merrick Roland A. Chatterton elementary school playground, police say

Chatterton Elementary School shown in 2014. Nassau police said swastikas were descovered spray painted at the school's playground on Sunday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Valenti

Police are investigating a bias incident in Merrick after a passerby reported finding two swastikas painted on playground equipment at an elementary school.

Nassau County police said the swastikas, a symbol of Nazi hatred against religious and minority groups, were spray painted in black on the powder-blue equipment at the Roland A. Chatterton elementary school on Merrick Avenue.

They were discovered Sunday at about 9 a.m. Each measured about 12-by-12 inches, police said.

District officials could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

An online post on the school's website said students had celebrated “Peace & Friendship Day” with a host of activities including field day events, face-painting and carnival games at the school on June 16.

Police reported no known motive in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on the swastika incident to call 911 or report any tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

