Long IslandCrime

Swastikas found etched into playground equipment in Cedarhurst, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police are investigating a bias incident after three swastikas were found scratched into playground equipment Sunday night in a park in Cedarhurst.

Nassau County police said a man walking through Andrew J. Parise Park on Cedarhurst Avenue found the swastikas, each measuring about 5-by-5 inches, in the playground at about 8:10 p.m. The man then called police.

Police said Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the incident and anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Streaming Now
3 injured in store shootout … GOP congressmen moderate votes … Downtown Southampton Credit: Newsday

Updated 23 minutes ago Gilgo search latest ... Riverhead eyes new code surcharges ... LI water worries ... Box office hits

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
3 injured in store shootout … GOP congressmen moderate votes … Downtown Southampton Credit: Newsday

Updated 23 minutes ago Gilgo search latest ... Riverhead eyes new code surcharges ... LI water worries ... Box office hits

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME