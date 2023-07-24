Swastikas found etched into playground equipment in Cedarhurst, police say

Police are investigating a bias incident after three swastikas were found scratched into playground equipment Sunday night in a park in Cedarhurst.

Nassau County police said a man walking through Andrew J. Parise Park on Cedarhurst Avenue found the swastikas, each measuring about 5-by-5 inches, in the playground at about 8:10 p.m. The man then called police.

Police said Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the incident and anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.