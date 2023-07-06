Two swastikas scratched into SUV in front of Levittown home probed as bias incident, Nassau police say

Police are investigating after two swastikas were found scratched into an SUV parked in front of a home in Levittown.

Eighth Squad detectives are investigating the incident, Nassau County police said, which occurred Monday around 6 p.m.

A blue 2016 Toyota SUV was parked outside a home on Anchor Lane home, police said, The vehicle's owner, identified as a 63-year-old man, found the swastikas “scratched on the side of his car” — and promptly reported the incident, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the bias incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.