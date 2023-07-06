Long IslandCrime

Two swastikas scratched into SUV in front of Levittown home probed as bias incident, Nassau police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police are investigating after two swastikas were found scratched into an SUV parked in front of a home in Levittown.

Eighth Squad detectives are investigating the incident, Nassau County police said, which occurred Monday around 6 p.m.

A blue 2016 Toyota SUV was parked outside a home on Anchor Lane home, police said, The vehicle's owner, identified as a 63-year-old man, found the swastikas “scratched on the side of his car” — and promptly reported the incident, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the bias incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

