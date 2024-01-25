Simranjeet Singh charged with attempted murder after sword attack in Hicksville home injures 4

A Hicksville man was charged with attempted murder after he and others invaded a Hicksville home early Wednesday, attacking five men in their sleep with a metal sword, handgun and other weapons, Nassau police said.

At about 1:55 a.m., police responded to a Princess Street residence for reports of criminal mischief and assault.

Simranjeet Singh, 27 of Hicksville, was seen exiting the rear yard of the house and identified as being one of several attackers inside the residence. Police said he was taken into custody at that time.

An investigation determined multiple unknown male subjects, including Singh, had entered the residence through a basement door, carrying various objects including a black handgun and a metal sword.

Once inside, the subjects began attacking the five men who lived there inside their bedrooms, causing serious injuries.

At least three of the victims, ages 23, 20, and 21, said that Singh attacked them in their sleep, causing cuts to their arms and hands and more serious wounds to a foot and leg, police said.

In addition, a 20-year-old man said multiple male subjects entered his bedroom and struck him with a piece of wood before punching him with closed fists and striking him with a black handgun. He suffered bruising and swelling, police said.

Another 20-year-old man said several people entered his bedroom and struck him multiple times with closed fists. He reported no injuries, police said.

All four men with injuries were taken by a Nassau County police ambulance to a hospital, police said.

Detectives also said a 2011 Volkswagen parked outside the residence had damage to all windows and two headlights.

Both the black handgun and the metal sword were recovered by police.

Singh was charged with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, first-degree gang assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal mischief, police said.

Singh will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.