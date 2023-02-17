Roosevelt man sent 'indecent' photos, messages to minors, Nassau police say

Children received "indecent" pictures and messages in a group chat on Snapchat on Monday morning from a 33-year-old Roosevelt man, Nassau police said.

Tamel T. Dixon surrendered to police Thursday evening, police said.

Dixon was charged with a felony, disseminating indecent material to minors — the children were under 17 years old — and a misdemeanor, endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

His arraignment is set for Friday.