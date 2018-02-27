Man charged with shooting at cops in Freeport arraigned

The Brooklyn man accused of trading gunshots with Freeport police officers Sunday was arraigned on two counts of first-degree attempted murder and other charges, authorities said.

David Serrant, 19, said nothing as he was remanded back into custody at First District Court in Hempstead Tuesday.

No one was hurt in the shooting and officers taken to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside for evaluation were released, police said.

The incident began when Freeport police responded to a report of young people gathered and possibly using drugs at Pine Street near South Long Beach Avenue at 10:56 p.m., court records show.

Serrant walked away, hopped a fence and took off, Nassau police said. As the officers chased him, Serrant turned around and fired a shot from his .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun they said. He fired another shot at two other officers who came at him from a different direction, police said. Serrant then fired a third shot, this time at another officer who approached him from a different direction, police said.

That’s when a fourth officer fired at Serrant but did not strike him.

Serrant kept running but was soon caught and arrested by an officer and his K-9 partner. He still had the gun, police said. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and menacing a police officer

His attorney could not be reached for comment.