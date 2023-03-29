Shirley teen selling Air Jordans on Snapchat shot by potential buyer, police say

A teenager attempting to sell Air Jordan sneakers through Snapchat was shot after meeting up with a potential buyer outside his Shirley home earlier this year, and now Suffolk police are asking for help in finding the suspect.

The 16-year-old victim had agreed, via Snapchat, to sell the pair of Air Jordan Black Cat sneakers to a buyer outside his home on Jan. 29 at 3 p.m., a police statement released Wednesday said.

The teenager left the sneakers inside when he met his buyer – pictured all in black, including his hoodie, in a photo released by Suffolk police.

“The man then displayed a handgun and demanded the teen bring the shoes outside,” the police said.

The boy ran inside and shut the door; the man “fired a shot through the door, striking the teen in the thigh,” before driving off in a silver SUV, they said.

His injuries, treated at Stony Brook University Hospital, were not serious.

Because of these sorts of risks, security experts often advise Internet sellers to meet possible buyers in public venues.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.