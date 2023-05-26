Boy, 17, accused of shooting, wounding boy, 15, in Baldwin grocery store parking lot
Nassau County police arrested a 17-year-old Friday suspected of shooting a 15-year-old boy twice last month in a Baldwin grocery store parking lot.
The 17-year-old boy pulled a 9 mm handgun April 21, about 3:20 p.m. and fired four shots, striking the 15-year-old in the hip and shoulder, according to a police news release. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
The gunman fled the scene before police arrived. He was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, criminal use and possession of a firearm, police said.
The teen was arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead. Neither teen was identified because they were juveniles.
