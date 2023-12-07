DA: Mastic man accused of doing $20G in damage to park wilderness

A Mastic man accused of causing more than $20,000 worth of damage to undeveloped wilderness at Walter S. Commerdinger Jr. County Park in Lake Ronkonkoma was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief and other offenses, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

Terence Wolffe, 41, appeared for arraignment Wednesday before Acting County Court Judge James McDonough, who released him on his own recognizance. Wolfe is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 11.

“The destruction of county parklands is an affront to our quality of life in Suffolk County,” Tierney said in a news release. “We will never stand by and allow Suffolk’s beautiful ecosystem to be compromised.”

It was not clear late Wednesday if Wolffe had hired or been appointed an attorney.

Investigators with the Suffolk Park Rangers Target Response Unit learned that Wolffe, over a prolonged period of time, would travel to an off-trail area in the interior of the Lake Ronkonkoma park to clear and excavate a personal “hang-out” spot,” Tierney said.

Wolffe allegedly used axes, machetes, and shovels to chop down trees, remove vegetation, and dig up ground brush, according to prosecutors. He piled the displaced brush, soil and tree limbs on nearby park land, smothering other plants and vegetation, prosecutors said.

Wolffe also damaged the roots of trees that he left standing, prosecutors said, creating the possibility that hikers could be injured by falling timber.

Wolffe allegedly dug so deep in certain spots that he redirected water flow from nearby wetlands into the cleared zone, Tierney said.

Preliminary estimates place the replacement value of felled trees and cleared plants at approximately $20,000, Tierney said. That does not include restoration of the park’s natural grade or the labor and equipment costs for remediation.