Van driver arrested after hitting 2 parked cars in Terryville, police say

A Rocky Point man was arrested after crashing into parked cars Monday night in Terryville and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, police said.

Brandon Sheridan, 29, was heading south on Jayne Boulevard near Dillon Avenue when the 2008 Ford van he was driving “swerved into the southbound shoulder, struck two parked cars and overturned” about 9 p.m., Suffolk County police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Terryville Rescue paramedics extricated him from the vehicle and took him to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said. No one else was injured.

Images from the scene show the van was from Modern Comfort Pools of Coram. The business was not available for comment Tuesday morning.

Sheridan was held overnight Monday at the Sixth Precinct and held on bail of $1,500 bond or $750 cash at his arraignment Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip.