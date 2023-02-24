The Spot Convenience Smoke Shop in Valley Stream and SK Best Smoke Shop in West Hempstead sold THC products, Nassau police say

Vape cartridges containing tetrahydrocannabinol — THC — were being sold at two smoke shops in Nassau County, police said on Friday.

As the result of investigations at the two stores, The Spot Convenience Smoke Shop on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream and SK Best Smoke Shop on Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead, two people were arrested Thursday and THC-laced products and cash were seized, Nassau police said.

Lara Vasilakos, 44, of Valley Stream, was arrested at The Spot. Harminder Singh, 54, of Glen Oaks, was arrested at SK Best. Both were charged with criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance and will be arraigned Friday.

The police did not say what role Vasilakos played at The Spot, or what responsibilities Singh handled for SK Best.

The two are among about a dozen individuals arrested and charged with similar infractions since September on Long Island.

Sign up for the Valva Trial newsletter Follow the news on the latest developments in the Thomas Valva case. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Only licensed vendors can legally sell cannabis in New York State. On Long Island, 13 pot shops have been authorized but none have opened yet. https://www.newsday.com/business/legal-cannabis-licensees-long-island-s13xmv55