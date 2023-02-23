Carl Francois arrested in thefts from LA Fitness lockers over 5 weeks, Suffolk police say

A West Babylon man was arrested Wednesday and charged with stealing property from fitness center lockers during a five-week spree that began in January, Suffolk County Police said.

Carl Francois, 56, was arrested during a traffic stop on Carleton Avenue in Central Islip at 1:15 p.m. and, police said, he was charged with 27 counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, as well as two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny. He faces arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip at a later date. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

Police said the stop followed an investigation that began after they received reports of credit cards and wallets being stolen from both secured and unsecured lockers at various LA Fitness locations.

Police did not immediately disclose the fitness center locations hit in the spree or detail how Francois gained access to the locker areas. Police also did not detail the monetary value of the thefts — or say what evidence led investigators to target Francois for arrest in the case.