DA: Levittown man sentenced for killing wife, wounding her brother

A Levittown man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years to life in state prison for fatally shooting his wife in 2020 and wounding her brother, the Nassau District Attorney's Office said.

Thomas DiNapoli, 70, was convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder in June, as well as first-degree assault after a jury deliberated for an hour and found him guilty of all charges, prosecutors said.

Nassau County Judge Tammy Robbins handed down the sentence Thursday.

DiNapoli is unrelated to the state comptroller of the same name, officials said.

Prosecutors said DiNapoli was arguing in his bedroom with his wife Cheryl, 61, on the night of Aug. 13, 2020, when he shot her in the eye and neck with a 9 mm rifle.

"Cheryl DiNapoli was senselessly murdered by her husband in August 2020, when he brutally fired a rifle twice into her face and neck during an argument in their home,” District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement.

Authorities said Cheryl DiNapoli's younger brother, who also lived in the home, wrestled away the rifle. Prosecutors said Thomas DiNapoli then ran to the garage to get a shotgun from a safe.

DiNapoli then returned to the house and shot his brother-in-law in the arm as the victim hid behind a door, prosecutors said. The two men then fought, initially in the house before continuing outside on the front lawn where DiNapoli's brother-in-law was able to wrestle away the shotgun, according to prosecutors.

Nassau County police arrived just before midnight and arrested DiNapoli.

Cheryl DiNapoli was pronounced dead at the scene and her brother was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound and injuries suffered in the fight with DiNapoli.

“Cheryl’s brother ran to her aid and was able to disarm the defendant, but Thomas’ carnage only continued when he retrieved a second weapon and shot his brother-in-law as well," Donnelly said. "Cheryl’s life was tragically cut short because of her husband’s murderous rage, and while no amount of prison time can ease the pain of the many family members and friends who loved her dearly, we hope that today’s lengthy sentence brings them some measure of comfort.”