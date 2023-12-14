Custodian Jimmy Martin charged with making mass threat against Cold Spring Harbor school district

A Suffolk County custodian is accused of making threats against the school district where he works just days after he was denied a promotion, Suffolk police said.

Jimmy Martin, 57, of Huntington, was arrested at his home on Oakwood Road at about 10:44 p.m. and was charged with making a threat of mass harm against the Cold Spring Harbor Central School District, police said.

When informed that he did not get the promotion he applied for last week, Martin made the unspecified threat while speaking to co-workers on two separate occasions, on Friday and Monday, police said.

A school administrator contacted police on Wednesday evening after learning about the threats, police said.

Martin has been employed by the district since 2009, and earned $96,395 in 2023, according to See Through NY.

He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday.

Officials at the Cold Spring Harbor Central School District could not immediately be reached for comment.