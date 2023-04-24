East End '9-Trey' gang bust includes shootings, drug sales, fatal overdose, DA says

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney announced Monday the indictment of 21 individuals engaged in drug sales, including one man who he said sold a fatal dose of fentanyl and crack cocaine to a 25-year-old woman in Ronkonkoma last November.

Tierney said the 197-count indictment covers six conspiracies and is the result of a 16-month East End Drug Task Force investigation into members of the “9-Trey Bloods” street gang and their associates. The indictment spans 63 separate criminal acts dating back to December 2021, including the possession of 12 illegal firearms and nine large capacity ammunition feeding devices, a gang-related shooting, several undercover narcotics transactions and possession with intent to sell multiple controlled substances, Tierney said.

“In Suffolk County, we had over 400 young people die last year from fentanyl,” Tierney said in a statement. “That is more young people from Suffolk County than those who died during all the years of the Vietnam War put together. We can’t stand by and let this continue.”

Drugs seized included 250 grams of fentanyl, 220 grams of methamphetamine, more than 200 grams of cocaine and pills.

Investigators executed over 190 search warrants of residences, vehicles, cellphones and other digital data sources, and conducted other physical and electronic surveillance as part of the investigation, Tierney said.