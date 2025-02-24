Police: Thieves make off with trailer containing $75,000 in car parts from Riverhead dealer

Police are searching for two suspects who used a Chevrolet Silverado to steal a 24-foot-long enclosed custom trailer filled with car parts from a dealership in Riverhead.

Riverhead town police said Monday the trailer was stolen from the lot of Eagle Chevrolet, located on Old Country Road on Feb. 16 at about 7:15 p.m.

The trailer featured artwork of a white, early second-generation Camaro, as well as artwork of a swooping eagle.

It was clearly marked with the word "Performance" and dealership information for Eagle Chevrolet — including address, phone number and email information.

Investigators said the trailer is valued at about $60,000, while the automotive parts stored inside are valued at about $75,000.

Police said the suspects, with trailer in tow, were last seen headed west on Route 58.

The dealership is just east from the end of the Long Island Expressway.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 631-727-4500.

Check back for updates on this developing story.