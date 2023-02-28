Tyler Flach of Lido Beach sentenced to maximum of 25 years to life in prison for murder of Oceanside High School senior Khaseen Morris in 2019

A Nassau County judge rejected a defense request to dismiss Tyler Flach’s second-degree murder conviction or reduce it to manslaughter on Tuesday and sentenced the Lido Beach resident to the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison for the 2019 fatal stabbing of Khaseen Morris.

Flach, 22, was convicted on Nov. 1 of second-degree murder and other charges in the death of Morris, who was stabbed in the heart during the fight outside an Oceanside strip mall.

Flach, who did not testify at his trial, said he was sorry for killing Morris.

"I hate that day, I hate myself for accidentally causing the death of your son," he told Morris family members who attended the sentencing.

Later, after Nassau Supreme Court Justice Howard Sturim told him he would go to prison for many years, Flach cried out "we were kids, we were kids."

Sturim admonished him for speaking out.

Before Sturim imposed sentencing, Khaseen Morris' sister, Keyanna Morris, addressed the court. She started out shaky and teary but got stronger and angrier as she spoke. She described her brother as loving and carefree and said he was the baby of the family

Keyanna and Kedeemah Morris, sisters of Khaseen Morris, along with family and Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly, address the media after Tyler Flach's sentencing in Nassau County Court in Mineola on Tuesday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Flach, handcuffed, did not look at her as she spoke. Keyanna Morris said Flach came to court during the trial every day smirking and waving to family and friends

"He has shown no remorse," she said. "He wanted to kill my brother and he succeeded."

Nassau County prosecutors Daryl Levy and Ania Pulaski said during the trial that the brawl was initiated by the jealous ex-boyfriend of a girl who Morris had walked home from a party after moving from Freeport to Oceanside.

Flach joined that teen and others from Long Beach when they squared off against Morris and his friends from Freeport on Sept. 16, 2019, near a pizza parlor popular with high school students.

Flach was scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 14, but that was delayed after he replaced trial attorney Edward Sapone with the Rosenberg Law Firm of Brooklyn shortly before that to represent him during sentencing and appeals.

Sapone argued that although Flach was holding a knife when he threw punches at Morris, he did not intend to stab the 16-year-old. Sapone told the jury that the evidence showed that Morris had suffered a single — but fatal, accidental and tragic — stab wound to the hear and that other injuries on the boy’s torso occurred as first responders and medical personnel struggled to save his life.

Prosecutors said Flach stabbed Morris multiple times.

Photo of Khaseen Morris, 16, who was fatally stabbed by Tyler Flach in the chest in a strip mall parking lot in Oceanside on Sept. 16, 2019. Credit: Keyanna Morris

Flach’s new lawyers argued in papers filed with the court that the defendant was overcharged and overconvicted. They claimed prosecutors misled the jury about the number of times Flach stabbed Morris.

In a motion filed on Jan. 30, attorney Jonathan Rosenberg argued that the murder verdict should be set aside or reduced to manslaughter because of ineffective counsel, in part because Sapone should have called witnesses — including Flach — to testify about whether he intended to fatally stab Morris.

The new defense team also said that Sapone had provided Flach with “ineffective counsel. Prosecutors pushed back on that contention in court papers, saying Sapone defended Flach with “vigor and skill.”

“Trial counsel had a coherent strategy in aggressively defending this case as an accidental stabbing that occurred during a gang fight,” Pulaski wrote.