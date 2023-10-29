Police responding to call in Uniondale find woman dead, man injured, both shot

Nassau County police are investigating a domestic disturbance incident in Uniondale that left a 43-year-old female dead and a man in serious condition from gunshot wounds on Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to a call at a Newton Avenue home in Uniondale that was related to a violent domestic incident involving a handgun.

When officers arrived, they found the woman and a 45-year-old man unresponsive in a bedroom with gunshot injuries, police said. They were transported to a hospital, where the unidentified female was pronounced dead at 7:49 a.m. by hospital staff.

The 45-year-old man, who also was not identified, is listed in serious but stable condition.

No further details were released and police said the investigation is ongoing.