Uniondale man threw brick, punched officer, cops say

A Uniondale man is accused of throwing a brick through a cafe’s window Sunday morning and punching a police officer, authorities said.

Edicson Cartagena, 36, is charged with third-degree burglary, petty larceny, third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal trespass and second-degree assault, according to a news release from the Nassau County Police Department.

Cartagena allegedly threw a brick into the front window of Tesoro Cafe in Uniondale around 6:30 a.m., police said. Officers from the First Precinct said they found him walking in the parking lot.

Cartagena is accused of spitting into an officer’s left eye and punching her in the right eye several times, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers recovered three Gatorade drinks, the release said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cartagena will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday. Information about his bail and bond was not available Sunday evening.