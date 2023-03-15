Long IslandCrime

Cops: Homeless man charged in Valley Stream machete attack

By John Asbury

Nassau County police arrested and charged a homeless man early Tuesday for an alleged machete attack inside a Valley Stream laundry that left the victim hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

Police said officers were called to the Laundry Palace on Merrick Road about 2 a.m. where they found a man "in his fifties" on the floor with multiple wounds from a machete.

Roberto Velasquez, 30, allegedly had attacked the victim, who was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said in a news release late Tuesday.

Police arrested Velasquez nearby and charged him with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, officials said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

