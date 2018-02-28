Cops: Valley Stream North student arrested after social media post

A student at Valley Stream North High School has been arrested in connection with a threat posted on social media, police said Tuesday.

Andrew Davies, 18, of Barry Drive South in North Valley Stream, made remarks “threatening violence to the school/students,” Nassau County police said.

Police said Davies made the remarks, which were recorded by a witness, during a fire drill on Feb. 16, and he was arrested Saturday and charged with making a terroristic threat.

Davies was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday with bail set at $30,000 cash or $15,000 bond, according to online court records.

He entered a plea of not guilty and posted bail, said his attorney, Jeffrey St. Clair of Brooklyn.

“I in no way minimize what happened, but it was a stupid joke that he made,” St. Clair said. “I am well aware of what is going on in the country, and as a parent I might have called police myself.”

St. Clair said Davies has no criminal history.

“He consented to a search of his home and search of his phone, and police found nothing,” St. Clair said, referring to Davies. “It was really just a bunch of stupid kids doing stupid things.”

The school district released a statement saying it had cooperated with police.

“I want to reassure the school community that the safety and security of our students is the district’s top priority and that we will continue to communicate any important information with parents,” Superintendent Bill Heidenreich said.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misidentified Andrew Davies’ hometown.