Valley Stream teens punch another, steal iPhone, police say

Two Valley Stream teenagers assaulted and robbed another teen who was walking along Haven Avenue on Monday, Nassau County police said.

Joshua Hayes, 16, of Prescott Street, and Chidinma Ochi, 17, of Molyneaux Road, each face a charge of second-degree robbery, police said Thursday.

Fifth Squad detectives said that a 16-year-old youth was walking with his friend on Haven Avenue at about 3:45 p.m. when a late-model Nissan Maxima pulled up. Two males got out of the car and began punching the 16-year-old in the face and demanded his property, police said.

The two fled after taking his iPhone, police said.

The youth was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigating the robbery, police arrested Hayes Wednesday at his home; Ochi turned himself in on Thursday, according to a news release.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.