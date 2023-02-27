Valva case: Angela Pollina 'did nothing' to save Thomas' life, a prosecutor tells the jury

Angela Pollina told her youngest daughter that 8-year-old Thomas Valva was hypothermic the morning he died after being hosed down outdoors following an evening sleeping on an unheated garage floor on a 19-degree night, a Suffolk prosecutor told jurors Monday during opening statements in Pollina’s murder trial in Riverhead. Despite knowing this, Pollina, fiancee of Thomas’ police officer father Michael, did nothing to help the boy and later lied to investigators about how he died, Suffolk Assistant District Attorney James Scahill said. "She did nothing to save his life, nothing to stop it,” Scahill said. “She did nothing.” Those three words were often repeated during the 30-minute opening in which the prosecutor described Pollina as “house disciplinarian” for the blended Center Moriches household where the couple lived with Thomas and his two brothers, as well as Pollina’s three daughters. Pollina, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the Jan. 17, 2020 death of Thomas and the alleged abuse of Anthony, then 10 years old. Valva, 43, was convicted by a Suffolk jury last year of second-degree murder in Thomas’ death and is incarcerated in an upstate prison near the Canadian border serving a sentence of 25 years to life. Scahill said the boys suffered years of abuse at the hands of Pollina, who forced them to sleep in the garage because both boys struggled with bed wetting, which he said “infuriated” her. He described her treatment of the two boys, who were both diagnosed as having autism, as “evil, wicked and inhumane.” “She couldn’t stand that Anthony and Thomas suffered from autism,” Scahill said. In his remarks, the prosecutor also underscored the parental role Pollina played in the boys’ lives, despite not being married to their father. He described Valva and Pollina as a team and said because the boys’ father worked long hours as an NYPD officer, she was “often the sole caregiver” for his sons. Scahill said she insisted the boys call her “mom,” they attended parent-teacher conferences together and annually shared a Christmas card with all six children. “They sometimes referred to themselves as some type of modern day Brady Bunch,” Scahill said. Prosecutors will call to testify investigators and medical officials who determined Thomas had a body temperature of 76.1 degrees on the morning he died. Hypothermia was the determined cause of death, Scahill said, despite claims by Valva and Pollina that the boy fell and hit his head in a rush to catch the bus to school that morning. The case has outraged many in the community because of the failures on the part of Child Protective Services, the court system and law enforcement to protect the boys despite numerous warning signs, Newsday has previously reported. Pollina’s home surveillance system, which consisted of video cameras in several rooms of their home, played a key role at Valva’s trial, providing the prosecution with video evidence of the boys’ treatment — and what Pollina and Valva said. Prosecutors also have reams of text messages between Pollina and Valva, who prosecutors say waited a full hour to call police after Pollina saw Thomas fall on his face and remarked to her daughter “he’s hypothermic.” “He couldn’t get up because … Thomas Valva was in the throes of death,” Scahill told the jury. Immediately after their house emptied the day of Thomas’ death, Pollina told Valva she changed the password on their surveillance account and deleted the footage from that day. Scahill said prosecutors will again show the jury video evidence of years of prior abuse. The trial opened Monday with the dismissal of one juror who told Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei that she was suffering from a cold and did not think she should report for duty, The jury now consists of eight men, four women and five alternates. The trial, which is expected to last until late March, was to continue with an opening statement from Pollina’s defense attorney Matthew Tuohy of Huntington. A police witness will be the first called to testify, the attorneys said.

Angela Pollina told her youngest daughter that 8-year-old Thomas Valva was hypothermic the morning he died after being hosed down outdoors following an evening sleeping on an unheated garage floor on a 19-degree night, a Suffolk prosecutor told jurors Monday during opening statements in Pollina’s murder trial in Riverhead.

Despite knowing this, Pollina, fiancee of Thomas’ police officer father Michael, did nothing to help the boy and later lied to investigators about how he died, Suffolk Assistant District Attorney James Scahill said.

"She did nothing to save his life, nothing to stop it,” Scahill said. “She did nothing.”

Those three words were often repeated during the 30-minute opening in which the prosecutor described Pollina as “house disciplinarian” for the blended Center Moriches household where the couple lived with Thomas and his two brothers, as well as Pollina’s three daughters.

Pollina, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the Jan. 17, 2020 death of Thomas and the alleged abuse of Anthony, then 10 years old.

Sign up for the Valva Trial newsletter Follow the news on the latest developments in the Thomas Valva case. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Valva, 43, was convicted by a Suffolk jury last year of second-degree murder in Thomas’ death and is incarcerated in an upstate prison near the Canadian border serving a sentence of 25 years to life.

Scahill said the boys suffered years of abuse at the hands of Pollina, who forced them to sleep in the garage because both boys struggled with bed wetting, which he said “infuriated” her. He described her treatment of the two boys, who were both diagnosed as having autism, as “evil, wicked and inhumane.”

“She couldn’t stand that Anthony and Thomas suffered from autism,” Scahill said.

In his remarks, the prosecutor also underscored the parental role Pollina played in the boys’ lives, despite not being married to their father. He described Valva and Pollina as a team and said because the boys’ father worked long hours as an NYPD officer, she was “often the sole caregiver” for his sons. Scahill said she insisted the boys call her “mom,” they attended parent-teacher conferences together and annually shared a Christmas card with all six children.

“They sometimes referred to themselves as some type of modern day Brady Bunch,” Scahill said.

A picture of Thomas Valva was on display at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Center Moriches on Jan. 27, 2020. Credit: copy by James Carbone

Prosecutors will call to testify investigators and medical officials who determined Thomas had a body temperature of 76.1 degrees on the morning he died. Hypothermia was the determined cause of death, Scahill said, despite claims by Valva and Pollina that the boy fell and hit his head in a rush to catch the bus to school that morning.

The case has outraged many in the community because of the failures on the part of Child Protective Services, the court system and law enforcement to protect the boys despite numerous warning signs, Newsday has previously reported.

Pollina’s home surveillance system, which consisted of video cameras in several rooms of their home, played a key role at Valva’s trial, providing the prosecution with video evidence of the boys’ treatment — and what Pollina and Valva said.

Prosecutors also have reams of text messages between Pollina and Valva, who prosecutors say waited a full hour to call police after Pollina saw Thomas fall on his face and remarked to her daughter “he’s hypothermic.”

“He couldn’t get up because … Thomas Valva was in the throes of death,” Scahill told the jury.

Immediately after their house emptied the day of Thomas’ death, Pollina told Valva she changed the password on their surveillance account and deleted the footage from that day. Scahill said prosecutors will again show the jury video evidence of years of prior abuse.

The trial opened Monday with the dismissal of one juror who told Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei that she was suffering from a cold and did not think she should report for duty, The jury now consists of eight men, four women and five alternates.

The trial, which is expected to last until late March, was to continue with an opening statement from Pollina’s defense attorney Matthew Tuohy of Huntington. A police witness will be the first called to testify, the attorneys said.