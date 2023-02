Pollina, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the Jan. 17, 2020 death of Thomas Valva and the alleged abuse of his brother Anthony, then 10 years old. NewsdayTV’s Cecilia Dowd reports. Credit: Anthony Florio; File Footage; Photo Credit: Newsday / James Carbone; Justyna Zubko-Valva; SCPD