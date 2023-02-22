Valva case potential jurors dismissed after saying they could not be impartial in Angela Pollina's murder trial

Dozens of prospective jurors for the trial of Angela Pollina, the Center Moriches woman charged in the murder of 8-year-old Thomas Valva, were excused from potentially serving on the jury Wednesday after acknowledging they had formed opinions about the case and couldn’t fairly consider the evidence.

Pollina, seated beside her attorney with her back to the courtroom gallery inside a fourth-floor Riverheard courtroom, occasionally glanced over her shoulder to look at the prospective jurors. During breaks, the mother of three daughters, who wore her hair pulled back in two braids and a fatigue-green colored blouse and black pants, chatted animatedly with her attorney.

“People have preconceived notions. It’s to be expected,” said her attorney Matthew Tuohy. “So she’s OK. She’s in good spirits.”

Pollina is charged with second-degree murder in Thomas’ death and with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the alleged abuse of both Thomas and his older brother, Anthony. Pollina, who has pleaded not guilty, has been held without bail since her arrest about a week after Thomas’ Jan. 17, 2020, death.

Pollina’s ex-fiance, Michael Valva, Thomas’s father and a former NYPD officer, was convicted at trial last year of killing Thomas. He was sentenced to the maximum of up to 25 years to life in prison and is being held at the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate Dannemora, just south of the Canadian border.

Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei on Wednesday morning questioned more than 240 prospective jurors on the first day of jury selection for Pollina’s trial and was left with just 49 possible jurors after completing the morning session.

In addition to those who said they couldn’t be fair and impartial, others had myriad reasons why they said they couldn’t serve, including financial hardships and medical issues. Mazzei said he didn’t expect the trial to go past March 24.

Those remaining were instructed to return to the courthouse Thursday to continue the jury selection process, which will include voir dire, during which the prosecutors and defense attorney will ask questions of individual jurors.

Mazzei struck an indignant tone with two attorneys who tried to get out of jury duty. One man, a personal injury attorney, said he was supposed to be picking a jury in a civil case in the courthouse “across the river,” which appeared to anger the judge, who questioned how the attorney would respond if prospective jurors in his case had similar excuses on why they couldn’t serve.

“Have a seat,” Mazzei barked at the attorney, who remained part of the jury pool.

Mazzei appeared incredulous when one woman, who described herself as a single mother who works six days a week, said she had plane tickets for a vacation in New Jersey that would conflict with the trial schedule.

“You’re flying to New Jersey?” the judge asked and then added: “You’re vacationing in New Jersey?”

Mazzei dismissed the woman, who appeared annoyed at the judge’s questioning of her vacation location.

But he wasn’t as accommodating to a mapmaker at Brookhaven National Laboratory.

“Does the laboratory shut down if you’re not there?” Mazzei asked.

When the woman replied that it doesn’t, Mazzei told her she’d have to remain part of the jury pool.

“I’m sure I’m going to be the most hated person on the grounds of the laboratory, but have a seat,” he said.

Before the selection process kicked off, the judge also granted the prosecution’s motion to prohibit Pollina’s defense attorney from telling the jury that Valva was convicted of Thomas’ murder.

“You will not mention or argue in any way that her prior co-defendant was convicted,” Mazzei instructed.

Tuohy agreed.