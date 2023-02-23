Valva case: Prospective jurors in Angela Pollina's murder trial asked about punishment,  children with autism

The lead prosecutor in the trial of Angela Pollina, the Center Moriches woman charged with the murder of 8-year-old Thomas Valva, queried potential jurors about whether discipline or punishment can veer into being “evil or wicked to a child” and their opinions on caring for children with autism.

Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Kerriann Kelly, during the second day of jury selection in a Riverhead courtroom, questioned a group of 16 potential jurors as Pollina sat with her defense attorney.

Just over 600 Suffolk County residents had been screened as potential jurors in the case by Thursday. More than half of those who were screened have told Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei that they can’t be fair and impartial to Pollina because they have drawn conclusions about the case based on reading or hearing about it in the news media or discussing it with other people.

Pollina has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Thomas Valva, who was the son of her ex-fiance, Michael Valva. Pollina is also charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child with respect to the alleged abuse of Thomas and his older brother, Anthony. The boys, both on the autism spectrum, were forced to sleep in a freezing garage as punishment for bathroom accidents.

Thomas died from hypothermia on Jan. 17, 2020, after he slept in the garage when the outside temperature was just 19 degrees.

Michael Valva, an ex-NYPD officer, was convicted of murder and child endangerment charges last year and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. He’s being housed at the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate Dannemora, just south of the Canadian border.

During his trial, Valva’s attorneys portrayed Pollina as a wicked stepmother and the dominant force in the relationship, who demanded that Thomas and Anthony sleep in the garage.

Pollina’s defense attorney, Matthew Tuohy, has said he plans to emphasize to the jury that his client didn’t physically harm Thomas on the morning of his death — that it was Valva who killed his son. Tuohy has also said he wants highly educated jurors with emotional intelligence who can understand the dynamics of blended families.

Several of the potential jurors questioned by Kelly reflected on how they raised their children.

“Punishment is the wrong mindset,” said one potential juror.

Another spoke eloquently about the societal role of all adults to care for children.

Asked by Kelly about the concept of providing food and shelter to children, one potential juror said: “I feel like that’s the minimum.”

Tuohy will also be permitted to question the potential jurors after the prosecution finishes its inquiry.

Another possible jury member got a reprieve.

Joseph Nador, a personal injury attorney, on Wednesday had received the judge’s ire after he suggested it would be difficult to serve as a juror for Pollina’s trial because he was supposed to be picking a jury in a civil case and he wouldn’t be paid while not working for the duration of the trial.

Nador, who on Thursday also mentioned that he went to law school with Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, finally was excused after he reiterated that he’s paid based on his billable hours, so if he was on jury duty, he wouldn’t get paid.

“I guess I owe you an apology,” Mazzei told Nador. “I thought you were a plaintiff’s attorney. If I had known that yesterday, I would have excused you.”

The judge cracked: “I still don’t expect a Christmas card.”

Walking out of the courtroom well, the lawyer quipped: “You might get one!”

The jury selection process is expected to continue Friday.