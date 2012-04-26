Wanted:Drive-by shooting; gunfire at fight

Nassau police and its Crime Stoppers department are looking for the driver of a car -- and any passengers in the car -- that may been involved in a Hempstead shooting.

Police said that at 3:30 p.m. on April 1, two men, ages 17 and 21, were walking on Martin Luther King Drive when a dark-colored 4-door car drove by. Someone inside the car hit both men with gunshots.

Both victims were taken to Winthrop-University Hospital and were listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at its toll-free and confidential hotline: 800-244-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Suffolk police and its Crime Stoppers department are looking for a group of men who were involved in an altercation that led to gunfire outside a Bay Shore bank.

Police said that on March 23, a group of men in a white 4-door sedan (possibly an early 1990s Mercury Grand Marquis) and in a green minivan (possibly a Ford Windstar) confronted a victim at the drive-thru window at Teachers Federal Credit Union, at 1360 S. Service Rd.

An altercation led to three or four gunshots fired by someone in one of the two vehicles.

To report a crime, call Crime Stoppers anonymous hotline, 800-220-TIPS (8477), or text "SCPD" and message to CRIMES (274637) or go online at tipsubmit.com. Callers could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for tips resulting in an arrest.