Ex-worker at WellLife Network facility arrested for having sex with teen resident, police say

A now-former worker at a home for seriously emotionally disturbed adolescents has been arrested for having sex with a 14-year-old resident, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Hayden Daley, 27, of Deer Park, began the sexual relationship with the teenage girl in July when working at the home, according to the police press office. He was arrested Saturday at 1:10 a.m.

The teen was a resident at the home, the WellLife Network, 43 Arista Drive, Dix Hills.

Daley is charged with rape, criminal sex act and child endangerment. He is to be arraigned Saturday and no longer works at the home.

No attorney information for Daley was available in online court records.

A facility representative could not be reached for comment.