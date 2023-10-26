Long IslandCrime

Police seek help in locating pair who broke into Smithtown liquor store, stole $25,000 in merchandise

By Newsday Staff

Suffolk police are searching for two men they say used a power saw to cut through the lock securing a Smithtown liquor store and made off with $25,000 in merchandise.

The two were seen on surveillance video breaking into The Wine Guy liquor store on West Main Street at 11:15 p.m. Oct. 5, police said. Police said the pair used a Sawzall device, an electric-powered reciprocating saw, to cut through athe lock.
The two fled with the merchandise in a Silver GMC Acadia Denali, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about this incident can call 1-800-220-TIPS, police said.

