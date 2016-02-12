Long IslandCrime

Woman at Green Acres Mall robbed at gunpoint, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A man, armed with a gun, robbed a 60-year-old woman in a parking lot at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream on Thursday afternoon, stealing her rings, Nassau County police said.

Police are searching for the gunman, asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

Police said the robbery took place in the Macy’s parking lot, near the south exit of the mall, at about 4:15 p.m.

The woman complied with the robber’s demands, police said, and was not injured. The suspect fled on foot.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain confidential.

